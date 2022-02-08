Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5900 SOUTHWEST PARKWAY AUSTIN, TX 78735

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $349.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(9.76%), IVV(7.16%), and EEMA(7.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. bought 364,892 shares of ARCA:SPYD for a total holding of 381,972. The trade had a 4.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.54.

On 08/02/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $41.18 per share and a market cap of $9.46Bil. The stock has returned 8.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

The guru established a new position worth 109,117 shares in BATS:QUAL, giving the stock a 3.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.44 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $121.17 per share and a market cap of $20.08Bil. The stock has returned -10.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a price-book ratio of 5.03.

The guru sold out of their 293,865-share investment in BATS:EFV. Previously, the stock had a 3.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.84 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $43.895 per share and a market cap of $14.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.03.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 117,760 shares. The trade had a 3.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.2.

On 08/02/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $95.41 per share and a market cap of $9.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

During the quarter, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. bought 225,594 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 381,271. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.58.

On 08/02/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.93 per share and a market cap of $21.47Bil. The stock has returned -5.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

