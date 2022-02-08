Nepsis Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $293.00Mil. The top holdings were DVN(8.58%), CI(6.06%), and RNR(6.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nepsis Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 128,566 shares in NYSE:SQ, giving the stock a 5.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.9 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $79.38 per share and a market cap of $46.53Bil. The stock has returned -70.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 327.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,146,729 shares in NYSE:PBR, giving the stock a 5.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.4 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $13.8415 per share and a market cap of $89.23Bil. The stock has returned 72.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 273,772-share investment in NYSE:C. Previously, the stock had a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.89 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.6799 per share and a market cap of $100.57Bil. The stock has returned -20.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-book ratio of 0.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 232,650 shares in NYSE:SHOP, giving the stock a 4.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.11 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $38.0991 per share and a market cap of $48.79Bil. The stock has returned -75.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.62 and a price-sales ratio of 9.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,104,642-share investment in NYSE:NOV. Previously, the stock had a 4.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.49 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, NOV Inc traded for a price of $17.96 per share and a market cap of $7.13Bil. The stock has returned 34.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NOV Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

