ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC is an investment management firm based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in 1998 by founding partners Samuel A. Lieber and Stephen A. Lieber, both of whom are still with the company acting as its Chairman and CIO, respectively. Alpine Woods Capital Investors has grown from its inception to now operate with 63 employees of which 21 are investment professionals and is a subsidiary of its parent company Alpine Woods Investments LLC. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company picks its selection of companies with a top down and bottom up approach, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Alpine Woods Capital Investors invests most heavily in the materials and health care sectors, each of which makes up a sixth of the firm’s total allocations, and also invests in the finance, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities and telecommunications, energy, and industrials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for 13.5 quarters on average, although Alpine Woods Capital Investors only holds its top 10 allocations, which make up a sixth of its total holdings, for 5.4 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Alpine Woods Capital Investors had a turnover rate of 23.6%. Alpine Woods Capital Investors manages over $3.7 billion in total assets under management spread across 17 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been decreasing in recent years with its total managed assets having once been as high as $6.5 billion back in 2010. Alpine Woods Capital Investors offers a variety of mutual funds through Alpine Funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $799.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.00%), GOOG(2.75%), and WFC(2.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 80,214 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $160.2903 per share and a market cap of $2,606.68Bil. The stock has returned 12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 44.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VFC by 177,597 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 08/02/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $44.616 per share and a market cap of $17.50Bil. The stock has returned -42.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 20,658 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $481.12 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $407.74 per share and a market cap of $192.88Bil. The stock has returned -33.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-book ratio of 13.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.03 and a price-sales ratio of 11.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC bought 66,025 shares of NYSE:DGX for a total holding of 74,385. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 08/02/2022, Quest Diagnostics Inc traded for a price of $137.86 per share and a market cap of $16.12Bil. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quest Diagnostics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 40,667 shares in NYSE:CMI, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $216.62 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $221.96 per share and a market cap of $31.45Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

