Poplar Forest Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $1.00Mil. The top holdings were UTHR(4.61%), ABC(4.61%), and CVX(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 546,038 shares in NYSE:PRGO, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.08 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $42.3701 per share and a market cap of $5.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CNHI by 587,693 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.56.

On 08/02/2022, CNH Industrial NV traded for a price of $12.3 per share and a market cap of $16.76Bil. The stock has returned -12.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNH Industrial NV has a price-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 102.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought 567,806 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 1,532,378. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 08/02/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.54 per share and a market cap of $132.03Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AAP by 41,981 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.18.

On 08/02/2022, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $195.59 per share and a market cap of $11.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 43,430 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.12 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $232.89 per share and a market cap of $60.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

