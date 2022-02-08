BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were MSB(7.24%), IVSBF(6.08%), and ABBV(5.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 60,965 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.74 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $52.985 per share and a market cap of $197.55Bil. The stock has returned 34.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 49,480-share investment in NYSE:RDS.B. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.79 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.06 per share and a market cap of $194.25Bil. The stock has returned 46.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in OTCPK:SMEGF by 57,430 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.85.

On 08/02/2022, Siemens Energy AG traded for a price of $15.5 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned -43.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Siemens Energy AG has a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

During the quarter, BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 13,377 shares of OTCPK:SIEGY for a total holding of 61,993. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.62.

On 08/02/2022, Siemens AG traded for a price of $54.095 per share and a market cap of $87.40Bil. The stock has returned -28.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Siemens AG has a price-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 80,842 shares of NAS:VTRS for a total holding of 378,069. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 08/02/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $9.715 per share and a market cap of $11.83Bil. The stock has returned -28.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.68, a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

