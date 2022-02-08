Hudock, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 819 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.50%), IJH(7.73%), and IJR(7.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hudock, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hudock, Inc. bought 110,551 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 248,488. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.76.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.44 per share and a market cap of $68.08Bil. The stock has returned -5.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, Hudock, Inc. bought 44,254 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 101,235. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.44.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $249.28 per share and a market cap of $62.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.90% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

Hudock, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SGOL by 565,739 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.03.

On 08/02/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $16.99 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

Hudock, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 82,342 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.76.

On 08/02/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.42 per share and a market cap of $21.43Bil. The stock has returned -10.44% over the past year.

During the quarter, Hudock, Inc. bought 88,369 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 89,464. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.06.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $90.68 per share and a market cap of $23.40Bil. The stock has returned -11.14% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.