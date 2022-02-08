CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

55 BROADWAY NEW YORK, NY 10006

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 959 stocks valued at a total of $804.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(6.40%), COP(1.82%), and CVX(0.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,034,762 shares. The trade had a 8.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $160.56 per share and a market cap of $2,606.68Bil. The stock has returned 12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 44.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 6.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 507,614 shares. The trade had a 7.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 08/02/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $159.13 per share and a market cap of $431.43Bil. The stock has returned -54.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC bought 66,421 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 71,793. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.99.

On 08/02/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $228.52 per share and a market cap of $55.68Bil. The stock has returned 70.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 73,935 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/02/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $409.77 per share and a market cap of $375.51Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 437,910 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 08/02/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $94.36 per share and a market cap of $396.00Bil. The stock has returned 71.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 51.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.