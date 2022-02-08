American Money Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $343.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(9.58%), AAPL(5.98%), and MSFT(3.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Money Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, American Money Management, LLC bought 40,591 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 363,351. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.93 per share and a market cap of $41.63Bil. The stock has returned -5.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

American Money Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:YUM by 20,048 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.32.

On 08/02/2022, Yum Brands Inc traded for a price of $122.42 per share and a market cap of $35.04Bil. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, American Money Management, LLC bought 45,000 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 88,333. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.54 per share and a market cap of $29.76Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

During the quarter, American Money Management, LLC bought 5,409 shares of NYSE:DPZ for a total holding of 9,536. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $436.61.

On 08/02/2022, Domino's Pizza Inc traded for a price of $393.11 per share and a market cap of $14.15Bil. The stock has returned -24.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Domino's Pizza Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, American Money Management, LLC bought 9,999 shares of NYSE:BR for a total holding of 32,699. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.37.

On 08/02/2022, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc traded for a price of $161.94 per share and a market cap of $19.03Bil. The stock has returned -4.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-book ratio of 10.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

