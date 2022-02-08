CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 SEAPORT LANE BOSTON, MA 02210

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 366 stocks valued at a total of $10.45Bil. The top holdings were GOOG(3.89%), GOOGL(2.43%), and AAPL(1.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA reduced their investment in NAS:CTAS by 335,228 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $388.96.

On 08/02/2022, Cintas Corp traded for a price of $421.79 per share and a market cap of $42.75Bil. The stock has returned 9.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cintas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-book ratio of 12.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.97 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 188,206 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $574.18.

On 08/02/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $590.725 per share and a market cap of $231.56Bil. The stock has returned 11.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA bought 449,093 shares of NAS:SAIA for a total holding of 451,207. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.88.

On 08/02/2022, Saia Inc traded for a price of $232.48 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned 3.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Saia Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 868,471-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43.34Bil. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO /MA reduced their investment in NAS:ANSS by 275,612 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $326.52.

On 08/02/2022, Ansys Inc traded for a price of $274.81 per share and a market cap of $24.14Bil. The stock has returned -24.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ansys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-book ratio of 5.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.51 and a price-sales ratio of 12.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.