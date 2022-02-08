PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $1.47Bil. The top holdings were ONTO(5.85%), RCM(4.78%), and NSIT(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,062,800-share investment in NAS:FRTA. Previously, the stock had a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.58 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Forterra Inc traded for a price of $24 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned 2.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Forterra Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:TTMI by 878,700 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.72.

On 08/02/2022, TTM Technologies Inc traded for a price of $13.64 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TTM Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY bought 209,600 shares of NAS:SCSC for a total holding of 286,900. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.03.

On 08/02/2022, ScanSource Inc traded for a price of $32.49 per share and a market cap of $820.30Mil. The stock has returned 19.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ScanSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:PBI by 1,157,000 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.43.

On 08/02/2022, Pitney Bowes Inc traded for a price of $3.3388 per share and a market cap of $578.40Mil. The stock has returned -55.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pitney Bowes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY reduced their investment in NYSE:CALX by 91,600 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.72.

On 08/02/2022, Calix Inc traded for a price of $57.87 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned 27.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Calix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

