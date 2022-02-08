BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

AVENIDA DAS NACOES UNIDAS SAO PAULO, D5 04578-910

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $430.00Mil. The top holdings were IGV(11.32%), FXI(8.00%), and MSFT(3.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 911,084 shares. The trade had a 14.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 08/02/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $76.96 per share and a market cap of $35.94Bil. The stock has returned 64.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought 1,017,850 shares of ARCA:FXI for a total holding of 1,155,350. The trade had a 6.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.27.

On 08/02/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $29.89 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned -26.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

The guru sold out of their 625,200-share investment in ARCA:GDX. Previously, the stock had a 5.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.97 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $26.365 per share and a market cap of $10.85Bil. The stock has returned -22.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru sold out of their 576,436-share investment in NYSE:PAGS. Previously, the stock had a 4.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.63 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, PagSeguro Digital Ltd traded for a price of $10.825 per share and a market cap of $3.59Bil. The stock has returned -80.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 582,161-share investment in NAS:ARCE. Previously, the stock had a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.51 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Arco Platform Ltd traded for a price of $15.08 per share and a market cap of $863.86Mil. The stock has returned -47.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arco Platform Ltd has a price-book ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.