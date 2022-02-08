Serengeti Asset Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $31.00Mil. The top holdings were APO(37.50%), PCG(25.01%), and JOBY(4.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Serengeti Asset Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 300,000-share investment in NAS:VMGAU. Previously, the stock had a 4.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.07 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.26 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -470.57.

Serengeti Asset Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:SUNL by 550,000 shares. The trade had a 3.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.86.

On 08/02/2022, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.945 per share and a market cap of $339.99Mil. The stock has returned -51.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The guru sold out of their 10,000-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 3.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.27 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $79.0486 per share and a market cap of $44.89Bil. The stock has returned -71.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 230,000 shares in NYSE:APO, giving the stock a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.79 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $56.58 per share and a market cap of $32.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -88.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 50,000-share investment in NAS:FYBR. Previously, the stock had a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.57 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Frontier Communications Parent Inc traded for a price of $26.245 per share and a market cap of $6.46Bil. The stock has returned -11.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

