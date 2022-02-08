Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

320 Park Avenue, 9th Floor New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $99.00Mil. The top holdings were APD(11.40%), ASH(10.11%), and TDY(9.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,938-share investment in NAS:BKNG. Previously, the stock had a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2342.2 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1940.5 per share and a market cap of $79.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 158.45, a price-book ratio of 18.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. bought 8,618 shares of NYSE:TDY for a total holding of 26,181. The trade had a 3.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $429.82.

On 08/02/2022, Teledyne Technologies Inc traded for a price of $392.915 per share and a market cap of $18.43Bil. The stock has returned -13.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 56,907-share investment in NAS:FARO. Previously, the stock had a 3.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.93 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Faro Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.835 per share and a market cap of $601.16Mil. The stock has returned -54.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Faro Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 128.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. bought 1,028 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 60,280. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.83.

On 08/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.95 per share and a market cap of $1,518.01Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 5.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 11,831 shares in NAS:ICUI, giving the stock a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $223.88 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, ICU Medical Inc traded for a price of $178.7156 per share and a market cap of $4.28Bil. The stock has returned -8.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICU Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

