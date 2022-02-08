Abbrea Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

THREE HARBOR DRIVE, SUITE 213 SAUSALITO, CA 94965

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $601.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(6.60%), AAPL(5.38%), and JPST(5.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Abbrea Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Abbrea Capital, LLC bought 45,969 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 54,493. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.18.

On 08/02/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $183 per share and a market cap of $183.49Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 179.05, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Abbrea Capital, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 46,595 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/02/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $20.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Abbrea Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLDM by 100,271 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.34.

On 08/02/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $35.18 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Abbrea Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 15,740 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.21.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.485 per share and a market cap of $82.85Bil. The stock has returned -9.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Abbrea Capital, LLC bought 22,012 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 44,024. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.54 per share and a market cap of $29.76Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

