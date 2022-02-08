BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2131 S. Glenburnie Road New Bern, NC 28562

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $451.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(19.29%), VCSH(10.36%), and SCHZ(8.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 997,775 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 2,077,245. The trade had a 10.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.54 per share and a market cap of $29.76Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 312,168 shares of ARCA:SCHH for a total holding of 634,139. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.1.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $22.66 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned -3.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 162,476 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 350,134. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.02 per share and a market cap of $13.86Bil. The stock has returned -13.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 119,158 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.75.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.72 per share and a market cap of $7.48Bil. The stock has returned -9.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 75,314 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 89,290. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.36.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.485 per share and a market cap of $82.85Bil. The stock has returned -9.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.