Q3 Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were GBIL(18.84%), TLT(13.05%), and TUGN(5.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Q3 Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Q3 Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 93,407 shares. The trade had a 15.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 08/02/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $314.17 per share and a market cap of $175.66Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a price-book ratio of 5.96.

During the quarter, Q3 Asset Management bought 194,275 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 210,085. The trade had a 11.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.54.

On 08/02/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.39 per share and a market cap of $24.80Bil. The stock has returned -19.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 286,145 shares in ARCA:GDX, giving the stock a 5.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.97 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $26.365 per share and a market cap of $10.85Bil. The stock has returned -22.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru established a new position worth 38,753 shares in ARCA:OIH, giving the stock a 5.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $245.45 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, VanEck Oil Services ETF traded for a price of $239.79 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned 28.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Oil Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

The guru established a new position worth 102,646 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 4.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.98 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.74 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

