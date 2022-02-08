Campbell Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $714.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(27.14%), ISTB(15.13%), and STIP(9.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Campbell Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Campbell Wealth Management bought 2,243,756 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 4,484,428. The trade had a 14.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.54 per share and a market cap of $29.76Bil. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

Campbell Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 114,840 shares. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.21.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $226.0801 per share and a market cap of $28.45Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

During the quarter, Campbell Wealth Management bought 514,439 shares of NAS:ISTB for a total holding of 2,044,181. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.2.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.61 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.16.

During the quarter, Campbell Wealth Management bought 8,507 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 692,309. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.42 per share and a market cap of $83.13Bil. The stock has returned -9.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 63,209 shares in NAS:TLS, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.23 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Telos Corp traded for a price of $8.1 per share and a market cap of $549.86Mil. The stock has returned -71.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Telos Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

