ERn Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8215 GREENWAY BOULEVARD MIDDLETON, WI 53562

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $410.00Mil. The top holdings were RWL(6.52%), VOOG(5.44%), and OMFL(3.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ERn Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ERn Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 123,004 shares. The trade had a 4.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.37.

On 08/02/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $145.33 per share and a market cap of $31.58Bil. The stock has returned -3.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

During the quarter, ERn Financial, LLC bought 227,104 shares of ARCA:RWL for a total holding of 318,059. The trade had a 4.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.7.

On 08/02/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF traded for a price of $75.21 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

The guru established a new position worth 235,868 shares in ARCA:IVW, giving the stock a 3.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.01 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $67.6 per share and a market cap of $31.54Bil. The stock has returned -9.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a price-book ratio of 6.35.

During the quarter, ERn Financial, LLC bought 130,315 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 229,031. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 08/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $64.95 per share and a market cap of $47.19Bil. The stock has returned -15.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

ERn Financial, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFG by 64,424 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.32.

On 08/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $85.98 per share and a market cap of $10.06Bil. The stock has returned -20.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.