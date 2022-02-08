Treasurer of the State of North Carolina recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3200 ATLANTIC AVENUE RALEIGH, NC 27604

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1031 stocks valued at a total of $15.84Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.75%), MSFT(5.26%), and AMZN(2.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought 52,528 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 154,872. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 08/02/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $372.94 per share and a market cap of $126.62Bil. The stock has returned -13.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.92 and a price-sales ratio of 10.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought 187,251 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 712,400. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 08/02/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $99.4087 per share and a market cap of $163.05Bil. The stock has returned -7.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.10 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 135,424-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43.34Bil. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

The guru sold out of their 92,060-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48.41Bil. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

During the quarter, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought 769,365 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 943,612. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.53.

On 08/02/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $16.2435 per share and a market cap of $39.49Bil. The stock has returned -44.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-book ratio of 0.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

