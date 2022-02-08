Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 395 stocks valued at a total of $1.39Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.36%), IVV(3.98%), and AMZN(3.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 182,863 shares. The trade had a 4.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 08/02/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $314.54 per share and a market cap of $175.66Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a price-book ratio of 5.96.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DIA by 74,240 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $345.78.

On 08/02/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $325.59 per share and a market cap of $28.31Bil. The stock has returned -4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.44.

During the quarter, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought 48,408 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 168,388. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $411.78 per share and a market cap of $306.78Bil. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

The guru established a new position worth 181,977 shares in ARCA:IYW, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.07 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, iShares U.S. Technology ETF traded for a price of $88.76 per share and a market cap of $7.09Bil. The stock has returned -13.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a price-book ratio of 6.31.

During the quarter, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought 61,818 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 103,527. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.71.

On 08/02/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $245.04 per share and a market cap of $131.95Bil. The stock has returned 6.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-book ratio of 144.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.58 and a price-sales ratio of 5.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

