Powell Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3225 AVIATION AVE, SUITE 502 MIAMI, FL 33133

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were IVE(11.92%), IVW(11.55%), and IWN(8.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Powell Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 126,236-share investment in ARCA:VWO. Previously, the stock had a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.99 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.935 per share and a market cap of $70.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

During the quarter, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC bought 5,778 shares of ARCA:IWO for a total holding of 46,785. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.74.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $230.4 per share and a market cap of $9.89Bil. The stock has returned -22.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC bought 8,044 shares of ARCA:IWN for a total holding of 91,505. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.97.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $149.05 per share and a market cap of $12.30Bil. The stock has returned -4.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC bought 16,845 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 290,389. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.01.

On 08/02/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $67.6 per share and a market cap of $31.54Bil. The stock has returned -9.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a price-book ratio of 6.35.

During the quarter, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC bought 6,910 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 134,105. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.24.

On 08/02/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $144.96 per share and a market cap of $24.57Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.