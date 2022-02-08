CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6050 OAK TREE BLVD CLEVELAND, OH 44131

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $1.09Bil. The top holdings were VEU(18.97%), VTV(15.87%), and VUG(15.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 2,785,930 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 2,787,314. The trade had a 45.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $376.75 per share and a market cap of $271.72Bil. The stock has returned -4.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

The guru sold out of their 652,550-share investment in ARCA:VUG. Previously, the stock had a 16.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $283.54 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $251.24 per share and a market cap of $77.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a price-book ratio of 6.92.

The guru sold out of their 1,404,550-share investment in ARCA:VTV. Previously, the stock had a 16.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.23 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $137.86 per share and a market cap of $99.31Bil. The stock has returned 1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

The guru established a new position worth 1,053,733 shares in NAS:DVY, giving the stock a 9.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.15 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $121.9574 per share and a market cap of $21.87Bil. The stock has returned 8.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

The guru established a new position worth 1,305,769 shares in NAS:VTWO, giving the stock a 6.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.15 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund traded for a price of $75.62 per share and a market cap of $5.58Bil. The stock has returned -13.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

