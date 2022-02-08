Colony Family Offices, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUS(18.87%), VTIP(14.90%), and IEFA(13.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Colony Family Offices, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Colony Family Offices, LLC bought 64,354 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 180,954. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.935 per share and a market cap of $70.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

During the quarter, Colony Family Offices, LLC bought 54,237 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 91,749. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.44 per share and a market cap of $96.35Bil. The stock has returned -15.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, Colony Family Offices, LLC bought 13,272 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 44,316. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.75.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $152.47 per share and a market cap of $63.57Bil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

Colony Family Offices, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFUS by 39,297 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.24.

On 08/02/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $44.28 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

The guru sold out of their 63,815-share investment in ARCA:SPSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.46 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.84 per share and a market cap of $7.51Bil. The stock has returned -3.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

