Crestone Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $425.00Mil. The top holdings were VONV(11.85%), VNQ(8.43%), and EFV(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crestone Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought 144,998 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 486,654. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.84.

On 08/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $43.895 per share and a market cap of $14.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.03.

The guru established a new position worth 129,685 shares in BATS:ICSH, giving the stock a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.23 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.0241 per share and a market cap of $6.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought 36,943 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 81,425. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.75.

On 08/02/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $143.05 per share and a market cap of $43.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a price-book ratio of 7.42.

During the quarter, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought 62,845 shares of ARCA:XBI for a total holding of 70,617. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.34.

On 08/02/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $80.53 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned -34.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.22.

During the quarter, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought 67,664 shares of NAS:VONV for a total holding of 936,584. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.77.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $67.43 per share and a market cap of $6.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

