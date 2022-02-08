Triumph Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 196 stocks valued at a total of $187.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(5.94%), SPY(5.31%), and DIA(4.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triumph Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Triumph Capital Management bought 56,929 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 111,887. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.79.

On 08/02/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $44.0245 per share and a market cap of $8.59Bil. The stock has returned -6.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

During the quarter, Triumph Capital Management bought 44,822 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 88,051. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.61.

On 08/02/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.407 per share and a market cap of $5.64Bil. The stock has returned -0.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Triumph Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:CIBR by 47,951 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.91.

On 08/02/2022, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF traded for a price of $42.61 per share and a market cap of $5.19Bil. The stock has returned -12.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a price-book ratio of 5.82.

The guru sold out of their 22,105-share investment in ARCA:AGG. Previously, the stock had a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.73 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.42 per share and a market cap of $83.13Bil. The stock has returned -9.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Triumph Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 14,358 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.75.

On 08/02/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $143.05 per share and a market cap of $43.06Bil. The stock has returned -5.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a price-book ratio of 7.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

