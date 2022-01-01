RENO, Nev., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its third 55+ active adult master-planned community in Northern Nevada. Regency at Stonebrook features 489 single-story homes and state-of-the-art onsite amenities situated on 118 acres. The sales center and 12 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes are now open daily at 7481 Rustic Sky Court in Sparks, Nevada, located about 10 miles northeast of Reno.

Regency at Stonebrook is a low-maintenance community offering spacious single-family home designs in four collections. The luxury homes range from 1,400 to over 2,600 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, 2- or 3-car garages, and covered patios for indoor/outdoor living. Flexible home design options include a loggia, home office, dual primary bedroom suites, and more. Regency at Stonebrook features designer-coordinated exterior color schemes and carefully crafted interior design packages with a variety of personalization features. Home buyers looking to move sooner can take advantage of designer-appointed move-in ready and quick move-in homes available at the community. Home prices begin in the upper $400,000s.

The 10,000-square-foot Regency at Stonebrook clubhouse, which is currently under construction, will feature a full breadth of amenities including an indoor lap pool, weight and cardio room, movement studio, coffee bar, and gathering spaces. Outdoor community recreation includes pickleball and bocce courts, an amphitheater, bike barn, and dog park. In addition, an onsite Lifestyle Director orchestrates a well-rounded calendar of social events for residents to enjoy.

“Regency at Stonebrook is an ideal choice for home buyers seeking a beautiful new home in a resort-style community designed exclusively for active adults,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “Our home buyers appreciate the practicality of no state income tax, the convenience of low-maintenance living, and the excitement of a new adventure every day.”

The Toll Brothers sales team at Regency at Stonebrook is welcoming visitors at its sales center located at 7481 Rustic Sky Court in Sparks. Regency at Stonebrook is one of several Northern Nevada communities by Toll Brothers. For more information, call 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

