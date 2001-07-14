Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, MA on Wednesday, September 7th. Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

