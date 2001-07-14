Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A321neo aircraft with Qanot Sharq Airlines (Uzbekistan), the first privately-owned airline in Uzbekistan. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the airline this fall from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are very pleased with this placement of two new A321neo aircraft with Qanot Sharq Airlines. Thanks to positive economic reforms intended to encourage private sector growth, the Uzbek economy and middle class have been expanding and Qanot Sharq is successfully servicing the increased travel needs of this growing economy,” said AJ Abedin, Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “With the addition of these two new state of the art A321neos equipped with long-range fuel tanks for expanded flight mission capabilities, Qanot Sharq and its passengers will benefit from new destinations, operational efficiencies and a premium travel experience.”

“I am beyond thrilled to continue our partnership with Air Lease Corporation in order to provide the highest quality transportation for our customers,” said Nosir Abdugafarov, the owner of Qanot Sharq Airlines. “The new aircraft addition will enable the diversification of our destinations and expand the airline’s network with ability to perform short, medium, and long-haul flights.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Qanot Sharq Airlines

Established as the first privately owned Airline in Uzbekistan, Qanot Sharq is led by a team of highly accomplished airline industry professionals. The airline operates as scheduled carrier and performs its service from multiple regional airports in Uzbekistan, providing regular and charter air service to international destinations such as Istanbul, Ankara (Turkey), Dubai (UAE), Jeddah, Medina (Saudi Arabia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), and other Central Asian countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006023/en/