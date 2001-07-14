TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 ACTIVITY

Recognized GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of $(8.8) million, or $(0.11) per common share based on a basic and diluted weighted average share count of 77.2 million common shares, and book value per common share on June 30, 2022 of $16.03.

Declared on June 13, 2022 a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock which was paid on July 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of June 28, 2022. The Company paid on June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 20, 2022, a quarterly dividend on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.3906 per share.

Originated seven first mortgage loans with total loan commitments of $380.3 million, an aggregate initial unpaid principal balance of $312.7 million, a weighted average interest rate of Term SOFR plus 4.21%, a weighted average interest rate floor of 0.28% and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 65.1%. Additionally, funded $29.3 million of deferred future funding obligations associated with previously originated loans.

Received loan repayments of $757.0 million, including seven full loan repayments totaling $676.9 million comprised primarily of the following property types: 28.0% office, 25.8% multifamily and 24.4% hotel.

Weighted average risk rating of the Company’s loan portfolio was 3.2 as of June 30, 2022.

Carried at quarter-end an allowance for credit losses of $93.4 million, or 180 basis points of total loan commitments, an increase of $42.3 million from $51.1 million, or 91 basis points of total loan commitments, as of March 31, 2022.

Closed an asset-specific financing arrangement with Axos Bank secured by one performing first mortgage loan secured by an office property. The arrangement provides financing on a non-mark-to-market basis and a term of up to 2 years.

Closed a $200.0 million loan financing facility with BMO Harris Bank which provides asset-specific financing on a non-mark-to-market basis with matched term.

Ended the quarter with $771.7 million of total liquidity, comprised of: $338.7 million of cash-on-hand available for investment, net of $17.3 million held to satisfy liquidity covenants under the Company’s secured financing agreements; undrawn capacity under secured financing arrangements of $50.7 million; and $365.0 million of reinvestment capacity in the Company’s CRE CLOs. Additionally, the Company held unencumbered loan investments with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $74.3 million as of June 30, 2022.

Non-mark-to-market debt represented 73.7% of total borrowings at June 30, 2022.

Weighted average interest rate floor for loan investments declined to 90 basis points as of June 30, 2022 from 105 basis points as of March 31, 2022.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Closed, or are in the process of closing, seven first mortgage loans with a total loan commitment amount of $557.1 million and initial fundings of $513.0 million.

Received full loan repayments related to two first mortgage loans with an aggregate loan commitment and unpaid principal balance of $226.6 million and $226.2 million, respectively. Both first mortgage loans were secured by office properties.

Entered into an extension and modification agreement with respect to its one risk category “5” office loan to facilitate an orderly disposition of the underlying property by the borrower. The amortized cost of the loan was $55.7 million, and the carrying value of the loan was $44.6 million, net of its CECL reserve of $11.1 million, as of June 30, 2022. The loan is performing and all contractual amounts due to the Company have been received.

Received net proceeds of $18.6 million to retire the Company’s non-performing retail loan after the property securing the loan was sold by the borrower for $19.7 million. The Company will realize a $4.4 million loss during the three months ended September 30, 2022, which was fully reserved as of June 30, 2022.

Doug Bouquard, Chief Executive Officer of TRTX, said: “The second quarter was marked by increasing volatility, rising short-term interest rates, and an uncertain economic backdrop. Our measured investment pace, over $770 million of liquidity, a largely non-mark-to-market financing base with substantial financing capacity, and the strategic benefits of the TPG platform position us well to capture compelling investment opportunities and address any market challenges that may arise.”

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG). For more information regarding TRTX, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpgrefinance.com%2F.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

