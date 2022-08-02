Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

20 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on Sept. 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of Aug. 25, 2022.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

SOURCE Robert Half

