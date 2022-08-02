Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Aptiv to Present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

18 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Auto Conference, August 9 at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

