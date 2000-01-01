Shares of hotel franchisor Choice Hotels International, Inc. ( CHH, Financial) declined on investor concerns around a possible economic slowdown or recession. We retain conviction. Choice is not experiencing a slowdown in visitation or spend levels at its properties and continues to generate strong results. The company recently acquired the Radisson hotel brand in the Americas, an asset-light transaction that should add significantly to shareholder value.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund second-quarter 2022 letter.