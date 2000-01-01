In light of credit card balances surging at the highest rate in over 20 years, five credit service companies with high GF Scores and are modestly undervalued based on GF Value are Visa Inc. ( V, Financial), Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial), Capital One Financial Corp. ( COF, Financial), Credit Acceptance Corp. ( CACC, Financial) and Regional Management Corp. ( RM, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

According to the Federal Bank of New York, credit card balances surged more than 13% during the second quarter, notching the largest year-over-year increase in more than 20 years.

As such, investors may find opportunities in credit service companies that have a high GF Score and are modestly undervalued based on the GF Value line.

GuruFocus’ exclusive grading system has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks based on backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest score.

The GF Score considers five rankings: financial strength, profitability, growth, valuation and momentum. Each individual rank is scored from 0 to 10, with 10 as the highest score.

The GF Value rank is based on the GF Value line, which values a stock based on historical price multiples and internal adjustments for past performance and future growth estimates. GuruFocus found that for the GF Value rank, backtesting shows stocks that are significantly undervalued may underperform due to possible value trap scenarios. An ideal range for the price-to-GF Value ratio is between 0.5 and 0.8.

Visa

Shares of Visa ( V, Financial) traded around $207.01, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.81.

The San Francisco-based credit card company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength and momentum.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) owns 8,297,460 shares of Visa as of the first-quarter 13F equity portfolio filing.

Other gurus with holdings in Visa include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)’ Sands Capital Management.

Mastercard

Shares of Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial) traded around $347.57, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82.

The Purchase, New York-based company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10.

Berkshire owns 3,986,648 shares of Mastercard as of the first-quarter 13F filing date.

Capital One

Shares of Capital One ( COF, Financial) traded around $106.94, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82.

The McLean, Virigina-based company has a GF Score of 83 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability and momentum.

Credit Acceptance

Shares of Credit Acceptance ( CACC, Financial) traded around $528.89, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

Regional Management

Shares of Regional Management ( RM, Financial) traded around $40.96, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.78.

The Greer, South Carolina-based company has a GF Score of 81 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 2 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for growth and momentum.