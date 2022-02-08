JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1945 stocks valued at a total of $947.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAX(8.64%), DFAC(6.58%), and DFUS(6.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 148,380 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 244,011. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.53.

On 08/02/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.35 per share and a market cap of $29.58Bil. The stock has returned -6.26% over the past year.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 334,563 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 2,725,568. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.32.

On 08/02/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.15 per share and a market cap of $14.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.05% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 81,834 shares of ARCA:IJS for a total holding of 104,828. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.67.

On 08/02/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $95.9 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 324,398 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 3,780,283. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.31.

On 08/02/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $21.83 per share and a market cap of $4.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 147,291 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 148,228. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.08.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.06 per share and a market cap of $18.34Bil. The stock has returned -6.53% over the past year.

