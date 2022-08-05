The deadline to vote is 8:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Friday August 5, 2022.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today reminds Gold Standard security holders (“Security Holders”) to vote “FOR” the proposed acquisition by Orla Mining Ltd. (“Orla”) prior to the upcoming special meeting of the Security Holders (the “Meeting”) to be held on August 9, 2022. To date, the Company has received strong support from Security Holders for the proposed acquisition.

Two Leading, Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, have both recommended that Security Holders VOTE FOR the Proposed Acquisition

Gold Standard’s Board of Directors UNANIMOUSLY recommends that Security Holders

VOTE FOR the Arrangement Resolution

How to Vote

In the essence of time, Security Holders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone.

THE VOTING DEADLINE IS 8:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) ON FRIDAY AUGUST 5, 2022

Vote using the following methods prior to the Meeting.



Internet Telephone or Fax Registered Shareholders

Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate. www.investorvote.com Telephone: 1-866-732-8683

Fax: 1-866-249-775 Non-Registered Shareholders

Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary. www.proxyvote.com Call or fax to the number(s) listed on your voting instruction form

The Meeting Materials have been filed by the Company on SEDAR and are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.goldstandardv.com/investors/filings-financials/sms.

Security Holder Questions and Voting Assistance

For any questions or assistance with voting, Security Holders can contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America), 1-416-304-0211 (calls outside North America) or by email at [email protected]

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard.

