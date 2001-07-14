Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today the publication of the company’s second annual %3Ci%3EBettering+Human+Lives%3C%2Fi%3E report, highlighting the importance of energy in the modern world and Liberty’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) 2021 data.

Liberty updated and expanded our %3Ci%3EBettering+Human+Lives%3C%2Fi%3Ereport with an in-depth look at the importance of oil and gas production in a global context, including its vital role in elevating people out of poverty and supplying the essential ingredients for modern living. The 2022 report further covers the critical link hydrocarbons play in geopolitics, food, and their role in enabling the modern world.

%3Ci%3EBettering+Human+Lives%3C%2Fi%3E expands on Liberty’s legacy of sustainability and details the work our team does every day to be a force for disruptive change in the service industry. Liberty is driven by its mission to deliver the secure, affordable, dependable energy vital to human success. We continue to make advances in pushing the boundaries of technology to improve the sustainable solutions we deliver to our customers and within our operations.

“Energy realism is a precondition for humanism,” said Chris Wright, Liberty CEO. “It is simply not possible to discuss the environmental and social impacts of our industry without considering the environmental and human impacts of the absence of our industry.”

The %3Ci%3EBettering+Human+Lives%3C%2Fi%3Ereport is available for download at www.libertyenergy.com. Requests for the printed report can be made at Liberty’s %3Ci%3EBettering+Human+Lives%3C%2Fi%3E report website or please contact [email protected].

