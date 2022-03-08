FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

401 CHARMANY DRIVE MADISON, WI 53744

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $742.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(23.10%), IEFA(13.37%), and AGG(7.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 81,642 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 1,701,232. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.12 per share and a market cap of $87.73Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 16,394 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 416,477. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.25.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $141.6 per share and a market cap of $9.93Bil. The stock has returned -18.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

During the quarter, FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought 13,598 shares of ARCA:XLI for a total holding of 21,526. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.28.

On 08/03/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $94.73 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -6.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 10,232 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 08/03/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $83.71 per share and a market cap of $96.01Bil. The stock has returned -28.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 11,616-share investment in NYSE:PGR. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.15 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $113.19 per share and a market cap of $66.20Bil. The stock has returned 21.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 80.86, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

