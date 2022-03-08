Financial Advisory Service, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4747 West 135th Street Leawood, KS 66224

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 402 stocks valued at a total of $950.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHV(8.20%), RSP(6.75%), and VT(5.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Advisory Service, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. bought 119,282 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 234,256. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.34 per share and a market cap of $29.60Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. bought 61,447 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 661,007. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.32.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $85.77 per share and a market cap of $10.02Bil. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. bought 74,415 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 151,395. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.17 per share and a market cap of $14.97Bil. The stock has returned -13.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a price-book ratio of 6.83.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. bought 61,726 shares of ARCA:MDYV for a total holding of 710,273. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.09.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $65.21 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. bought 55,690 shares of ARCA:MDYG for a total holding of 556,540. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.87.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $68.25 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.94.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

