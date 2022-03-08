FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

442 WEST 47TH STREET KANSAS CITY, MO 64112

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 502 stocks valued at a total of $4.28Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.92%), MSFT(4.03%), and VO(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC bought 256,697 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 533,519. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.17 per share and a market cap of $14.97Bil. The stock has returned -13.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a price-book ratio of 6.83.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC bought 177,764 shares of ARCA:SLYV for a total holding of 739,929. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.74.

On 08/03/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $78.02 per share and a market cap of $4.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC bought 62,186 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 537,773. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.02.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $214.65 per share and a market cap of $51.01Bil. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.73.

FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 59,243 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.53.

On 08/03/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $129.27 per share and a market cap of $36.81Bil. The stock has returned -13.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.61 and a price-sales ratio of 8.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC bought 31,474 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 652,419. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $274.82 per share and a market cap of $2,049.58Bil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-book ratio of 12.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 10.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.