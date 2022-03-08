Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 Atlantic Street Stamford, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $2.36Bil. The top holdings were APTV(9.38%), IBN(6.81%), and ALKS(6.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TEAM by 343,228 shares. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $298.69.

On 08/03/2022, Atlassian Corporation PLC traded for a price of $214.21 per share and a market cap of $54.30Bil. The stock has returned -33.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corporation PLC has a price-book ratio of 179.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -92.13 and a price-sales ratio of 20.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 437,922 shares in NYSE:WOLF, giving the stock a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.78 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Wolfspeed Inc traded for a price of $83.66 per share and a market cap of $10.34Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wolfspeed Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.38 and a price-sales ratio of 14.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 348,432 shares in NYSE:CTVA, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.07 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $55.74 per share and a market cap of $40.34Bil. The stock has returned 32.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought 486,210 shares of NYSE:HWM for a total holding of 1,799,518. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.15.

On 08/03/2022, Howmet Aerospace Inc traded for a price of $37.2 per share and a market cap of $15.55Bil. The stock has returned 13.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Howmet Aerospace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IBN by 991,917 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.

On 08/03/2022, ICICI Bank Ltd traded for a price of $20.68 per share and a market cap of $71.93Bil. The stock has returned 12.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICICI Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

