Northwest Capital Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were COMT(7.95%), EFV(7.59%), and ESGU(7.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northwest Capital Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought 120,619 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 208,297. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.34 per share and a market cap of $29.60Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 51,980 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $20.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:IXG by 11,982 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.8.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Global Financials ETF traded for a price of $67.46 per share and a market cap of $762.30Mil. The stock has returned -9.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

During the quarter, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought 14,371 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 87,235. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $47.56 per share and a market cap of $17.64Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

During the quarter, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought 7,183 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 149,547. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.87.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $91.06 per share and a market cap of $22.91Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

