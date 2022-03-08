Red Cedar Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(9.70%), CPRT(6.89%), and BOC(6.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Red Cedar Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 13,043 shares of NYSE:TFX for a total holding of 20,392. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $328.99.

On 08/03/2022, Teleflex Inc traded for a price of $250.85 per share and a market cap of $11.77Bil. The stock has returned -35.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teleflex Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Red Cedar Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CAG by 126,807 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.13.

On 08/03/2022, Conagra Brands Inc traded for a price of $34.12 per share and a market cap of $16.38Bil. The stock has returned 6.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Conagra Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 6,888 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 13,776. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.34 per share and a market cap of $29.60Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 1,423 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 18,135. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $160.01 per share and a market cap of $2,571.48Bil. The stock has returned 10.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-book ratio of 44.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 2,132 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 18,187. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.87 per share and a market cap of $41.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

