Performa Ltd (US), LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(61.93%), VOO(16.84%), and HYLB(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Performa Ltd (US), LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 40,350-share investment in NYSE:ALC. Previously, the stock had a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.3 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $77.4 per share and a market cap of $37.89Bil. The stock has returned 5.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.56, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 13,600-share investment in NYSE:CB. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.13 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $184.34 per share and a market cap of $76.99Bil. The stock has returned 10.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 38,000-share investment in NYSE:BAM. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.46 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $48.98 per share and a market cap of $79.47Bil. The stock has returned -8.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 12,021-share investment in NAS:CYBR. Previously, the stock had a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.43 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, CyberArk Software Ltd traded for a price of $133.72 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyberArk Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -58.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 26,700-share investment in NYSE:HDB. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.12 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $62.08 per share and a market cap of $115.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HDFC Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.77.

