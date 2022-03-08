Requisite Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2100 ROSS AVENUE DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were JEPI(32.83%), JPST(22.23%), and IVV(12.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Requisite Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Requisite Capital Management, LLC bought 451,492 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 1,468,063. The trade had a 8.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.08.

On 08/03/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $56.49 per share and a market cap of $11.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 241,034 shares. The trade had a 6.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.47.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $73.1 per share and a market cap of $28.36Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.96.

During the quarter, Requisite Capital Management, LLC bought 149,374 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 636,577. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $20.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 308,649 shares in NYSE:ELY, giving the stock a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.26 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Callaway Golf Co traded for a price of $23.08 per share and a market cap of $4.26Bil. The stock has returned -29.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Callaway Golf Co has a price-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 16,851 shares. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 08/03/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $314.33 per share and a market cap of $173.71Bil. The stock has returned -13.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a price-book ratio of 5.89.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.