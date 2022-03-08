Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $419.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(54.68%), AAPL(13.97%), and ENPH(6.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC bought 39,914 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 337,705. The trade had a 7.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 08/03/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $901.76 per share and a market cap of $941.88Bil. The stock has returned 27.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.63, a price-book ratio of 25.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.84 and a price-sales ratio of 15.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SQ by 42,092 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.9.

On 08/03/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $79.09 per share and a market cap of $45.91Bil. The stock has returned -70.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 322.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NIO by 229,366 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.66.

On 08/03/2022, NIO Inc traded for a price of $20.18 per share and a market cap of $33.71Bil. The stock has returned -55.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NIO Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.01 and a price-sales ratio of 5.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RBLX by 74,516 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.47.

On 08/03/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $45.29 per share and a market cap of $26.87Bil. The stock has returned -42.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 47.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -58.26 and a price-sales ratio of 12.70.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MP by 112,473 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.01.

On 08/03/2022, MP Materials Corp traded for a price of $33.9 per share and a market cap of $6.02Bil. The stock has returned -10.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MP Materials Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 14.94.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

