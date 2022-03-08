AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

411 FIFTH AVE NEW YORK, NY 10016

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 501 stocks valued at a total of $595.00Mil. The top holdings were PEG(1.96%), WDAY(1.22%), and PEP(1.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP bought 41,563 shares of NYSE:SHW for a total holding of 46,022. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.59.

On 08/03/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $243.61 per share and a market cap of $63.14Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-book ratio of 28.38, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP bought 71,509 shares of NYSE:SWK for a total holding of 72,890. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.54.

On 08/03/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $94.06 per share and a market cap of $13.90Bil. The stock has returned -50.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 13.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 71,082-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $300.8 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $274.82 per share and a market cap of $2,049.58Bil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-book ratio of 12.32, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 10.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AIGEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP bought 112,744 shares of NYSE:PEG for a total holding of 124,589. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.16.

On 08/03/2022, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc traded for a price of $65.15 per share and a market cap of $32.53Bil. The stock has returned 6.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -340.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 121,994-share investment in NYSE:PG. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.55 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $141.95 per share and a market cap of $340.58Bil. The stock has returned 2.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-book ratio of 7.27, a price-earnings-to-growth ( PEG, Financial) ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.