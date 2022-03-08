Highlander Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $76.00Mil. The top holdings were BX(16.81%), YMM(15.26%), and AMZN(11.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Highlander Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Highlander Partners, L.P. bought 770 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 71,100. The trade had a 3.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/03/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $134.16 per share and a market cap of $1,366.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 120.21, a price-book ratio of 10.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Highlander Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 8,250 shares. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.1.

On 08/03/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $187.95 per share and a market cap of $120.12Bil. The stock has returned 0.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Highlander Partners, L.P. bought 269,800 shares of NYSE:YMM for a total holding of 1,067,800. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.11.

On 08/03/2022, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $7.83 per share and a market cap of $8.68Bil. The stock has returned -33.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.63.

During the quarter, Highlander Partners, L.P. bought 25,000 shares of NAS:TCBI for a total holding of 100,000. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.99.

On 08/03/2022, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $57.97 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -6.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Highlander Partners, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 60,000. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 08/03/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $36.01 per share and a market cap of $147.86Bil. The stock has returned -30.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

