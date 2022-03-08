Trail Ridge Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(6.27%), AAPL(5.43%), and MSFT(4.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trail Ridge Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors, LLC bought 77,931 shares of ARCA:GSIE for a total holding of 212,240. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.22.

On 08/03/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $28.83 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned -17.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

The guru established a new position worth 29,104 shares in NAS:EMXC, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.28 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF traded for a price of $49.53 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -17.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors, LLC bought 2,416 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 25,584. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $410.32 per share and a market cap of $303.51Bil. The stock has returned -5.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

The guru sold out of their 6,560-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.54 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,767-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $160.19 per share and a market cap of $430.52Bil. The stock has returned -54.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

