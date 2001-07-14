AB Value Management LLC and Bradley L. Radoff (together with their affiliates, the “AB Value-Radoff Group” or “we”), who own approximately 17.6% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (“Rocky Mountain” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement:

“We are extremely dismayed that the Board attempted to derail an agreed upon settlement – with the Company’s largest stockholder – by issuing an unprecedented press release rather than attempt to have a private conversation with us. The Board chose to set a new standard for low-road tactics in an election contest.

We hope the Board finally begins to reflect on its obligations and shortcomings. We recently sent the Board a private communication to make it aware of concerning information pertaining to previously undisclosed matters about the past employment of the Chair of the Audit Committee. We cannot help but question if yesterday’s public missive was retaliation for us raising justified concerns about the leader of a key committee that is responsible for the Company’s financial integrity.

Despite the Board’s scorched earth tactics, we still honored its request for a ‘good faith proposal’ last night and are now awaiting a response. We put forth a new highly qualified female director candidate with corporate governance acumen, food sector expertise and franchise experience. Our new candidate – who is completely unaffiliated with our group and respective organizations – also has public company board experience and strong knowledge of the U.S. and Canadian consumer markets. Assuming the Board will add this objectively stellar candidate, we are ready to agree to the other settlement terms that our group previously accepted. In our view, it would only validate the need for sweeping change atop Rocky Mountain if the Board continues to make a mockery of shareholder democracy and rejects yet another strong female candidate.”

