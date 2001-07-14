The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Phathom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHAT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2022, Phathom disclosed that it had “detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in [its] post-approval testing as [it] prepared for commercial launch.” As a result, the Company planned to seek approval for additional testing methods and controls “to address this impurity prior to releasing [its] first vonoprazan-based products to the market.” The Company also stated that this will result in a delay of planned product launches.

On this news, Phathom’s stock fell $2.61, or 28.8%, to close at $6.46 per share on August 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

